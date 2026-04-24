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DOWNTOWN MARKET Vintage & Vinyl

DOWNTOWN MARKET Vintage & Vinyl

On Saturday May 9th, DOWNTOWN MARKET Vintage & Vinyl is back for its third annual event at 33Hawley, The Northampton Center for the Arts in downtown Northampton, MA. Our first spring edition will feature two rooms with thousands of records and tons of vintage for sale from over 30 local and regional dealers, plus a variety of live vinyl DJs spinning throughout the entire day.

Come out to score some new styles and sounds, connect with folks in the vintage & vinyl community and shop sustainably!

$5 Early Admission from 9:30am-12pm includes a raffle ticket. Raffle drawing at 12pm Noon..
Free Admission from 12pm-4pm. Free Parking is available in the 33Hawley Lot.

Vendors Include: Spin That! Records, Sunday Vintage, The Weirdo Wardrobe, Studebaker Hawk, Seasonal Work, Valley Finds 413, Gee’s Records, Gladsome Records, Ancestors Vintage & many more.

Northampton Center For The Arts
$0-5
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Quills
djquils@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/mcquills/
Northampton Center For The Arts
33 Hawley St
Northampton , Massachusetts 01060