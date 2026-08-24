Dust Bowls and Jewish Souls: Another Side of Woody Guthrie

The name Woody Guthrie conjures images of Dust Bowl families from the 1930s fleeing their wind-ravaged farms, along with those famous lyrics “This land is your land, this land is my land / From California to the New York Island.”

Woody’s horizons extended far beyond the dusty Oklahoma hills of his youth. When his wanderings and ramblings brought him to New York City, in the 1940s, he was introduced—both personally and professionally—into a vibrant Jewish culture that he wholeheartedly embraced. That culture in turn deeply influenced his life and his music. Dust Bowls and Jewish Souls presents a whole new side of Woody Guthrie that will change your view of one of America’s most celebrated songwriters and cultural icons.

Following the screening, award-winning director and producer Steven Pressman will join us for a live Q&A to discuss the film, Guthrie's enduring legacy, and the remarkable Jewish influences that shaped his work.

Run time: 89 mins., documentary. Directed and produced by Steven Pressman, written by Steven Pressman and Lisa Stark.

This screening is cosponsored by the Springfield JCC.

Use this link to learn more and register: https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/events/upcoming-public-programs/film-qa-dust-bowls-and-jewish-souls-another-side-woody-guthrie?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=nepm&utm_campaign=dustbowlsjewishsouls