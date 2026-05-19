Earth Music Theater Live with Astronaut Cady Coleman

Earth Music Theater Live (EMTL) is an immersive multimedia performance blending live music with stunning imagery of Earth captured aboard the International Space Station. Featuring former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman and a special appearance by Monte Belmonte, EMTL combines cinematic soundscapes, storytelling, and visuals from space in a powerful all-ages experience.

The event also includes a scale model of the International Space Station and a post-show book signing with Cady Coleman.

