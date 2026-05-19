Earth Music Theater Live with Astronaut Cady Coleman
Earth Music Theater Live with Astronaut Cady Coleman
Earth Music Theater Live (EMTL) is an immersive multimedia performance blending live music with stunning imagery of Earth captured aboard the International Space Station. Featuring former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman and a special appearance by Monte Belmonte, EMTL combines cinematic soundscapes, storytelling, and visuals from space in a powerful all-ages experience.
The event also includes a scale model of the International Space Station and a post-show book signing with Cady Coleman.
Shea Theater Arts Center
04:00 PM - 06:05 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Earth Music Theater Live with Steve Thomas
earthmusictheaterlive@gmail.com
Shea Theater Arts Center
71 Avenue ATurners Falls, Massachusetts 01376
4136487432
sheatheaterartscenter@gmail.com