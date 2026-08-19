Earth Music Theater Live with Steve Thomas (EMTL) is a powerful convergence of music, science, and visual storytelling. Under the direction of Northampton-based composer and guitarist Steve Thomas, the performance features a standout ensemble of Valley musicians including Chris Cheek (alto saxophone), Claire Arenius (drums and percussion), Josh Metz (acoustic bass), and multi-instrumentalist Carl Clements (bansuri, flute, soprano saxophone). Together, they seamlessly interweave live performance with awe-inspiring astronaut imagery to create an immersive experience that celebrates the beauty, fragility, and interconnectedness of our shared home –planet Earth.

The evening opens with a special introduction by astrophysicist Dr. Salman Hameed, host of the weekly Mr. Universe science segment on New England Public Media's The Fabulous 413. Hameed's engaging perspective on astronomy and humanity's place in the cosmos provides the perfect prelude to the EMTL experience. A scratch-built scale model of the International Space Station (ISS) will also be on display, giving audiences an up-close look at the remarkable orbiting laboratory from which the stunning images featured in the performance were captured.

With support from community partners and sponsors, EMTL is committed to offering accessible, low-cost admission, ensuring that families, students, and community members throughout the region can experience this unique fusion of music, science, and storytelling.

