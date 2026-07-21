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Eastworks Open Studios

Eastworks Open Studios

Join us for another weekend of connection and exploration! Every year, Eastworks’ artists, makers, performers, nonprofits, small businesses and entrepreneurs open their doors to the public. Come to Eastworks and explore four floors of art, creativity and community. Participants showcase everything from fine arts, pottery and stained glass, to jewelry, textiles and instruments, and so much more. Meet celebrated creators, learn about your favorite artist’s process, view works in progress, participate in hands-on workshops, purchase one-of-a-kind items, or stop by one of our restaurants or food trucks for a bite to eat. This event is free and open to the public! Plus, free on-site parking lots are located in the front and back of the building, along with accessible entrances and two elevators.

Eastworks
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Eastworks
774-563-0395
eastworksopenstudios@gmail.com
www.eastworks.com
Eastworks
116 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
(413)527-1000
eastworksopenstudios@gmail.com
https://eastworks.com