Ethel's Emporium Holiday Market
Ethel's Emporium Holiday Market
A delightful gathering of local western Massachusetts crafters and vendors have set up wares for the holiday season. From ornaments to antiques, we have an array of treasures that would be perfect gifts for the folks in your life. We're open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10am to 6pm and will be expanding hours starting Thanksgiving weekend.
Schoolhouse Commons
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Schoolhouse Commons
1085 Park StPalmer, Massachusetts 01069
ethelsemporium@apremontllc.org