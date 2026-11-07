Exploring Calvin and Hobbes revisits the beloved comic strip created by Bill Watterson from 1985 to 1995 and explores his mastery of the comic strip art form through engaging characters, thoughtful writing and creative layouts. This exhibition marks the first time that Bill Watterson’s original drawings have been made available for a touring exhibition, and Norman Rockwell Museum is proud to be the first venue to present Exploring Calvin and Hobbes in its entirety.

The exhibition will feature original Calvin and Hobbes daily and Sunday strips as well as specialty pieces by Watterson from his collection of more than 3,000 originals housed at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at The Ohio State University. It also explores the history, artistic influences, and creative vision behind Calvin and Hobbes, offering insight into Watterson’s inspirations, including George Herriman and Charles M. Schulz, whose work will also be on view.

This traveling exhibition was organized by The Ohio State University Libraries’ Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum and was curated by Jenny E. Robb, Head Curator for the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. Exploring Calvin and Hobbes is made possible in part by Media Sponsor: Berkshire Eagle Media

https://www.nrm.org/2026/09/exploring-calvin-and-hobbes/

