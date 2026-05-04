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FCCDC Block Party Celebrating 25 Years of the Western MA Food Processing Center

FCCDC Block Party Celebrating 25 Years of the Western MA Food Processing Center

The Franklin County CDC's Western MA Food Processing Center has been crushin' it since 2001, and we're going to throw one heck of a party to celebrate! Food trucks, cool art projects, inspiring speakers, excellent beats, and fun tours of our food processing center are on the agenda. You're not going to want to miss this Block Party in our parking lot at 324 Wells Street. RSVP here: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/FranklinCountyCommunityDevelo/BlockParty25thWMFPC.html

Franklin County CDC
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Franklin County CDC
(413) 774-7204
hello@fccdc.org
www.fccdc.org
Franklin County CDC
324 Wells Street
Greenfield, Massachusetts 01301
413-774-7204
hello@fccdc.org
https://www.fccdc.org/