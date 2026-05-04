FCCDC Block Party Celebrating 25 Years of the Western MA Food Processing Center

The Franklin County CDC's Western MA Food Processing Center has been crushin' it since 2001, and we're going to throw one heck of a party to celebrate! Food trucks, cool art projects, inspiring speakers, excellent beats, and fun tours of our food processing center are on the agenda. You're not going to want to miss this Block Party in our parking lot at 324 Wells Street. RSVP here: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/FranklinCountyCommunityDevelo/BlockParty25thWMFPC.html