FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND:

Local indie rockers Elephant’s Eye Band will host a celebration of art, multimedia, and live music at Easthampton’s CitySpace Blue Room in Old Town Hall. Exhibits will include live music from local bands, local artist exhibits, and spoken word performances. Join us for an inspirational night of art and music. This event is FREE and open to the public. The event takes place on Saturday 5/16 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

