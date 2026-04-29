© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND

FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND

FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND:

Local indie rockers Elephant’s Eye Band will host a celebration of art, multimedia, and live music at Easthampton’s CitySpace Blue Room in Old Town Hall. Exhibits will include live music from local bands, local artist exhibits, and spoken word performances. Join us for an inspirational night of art and music. This event is FREE and open to the public. The event takes place on Saturday 5/16 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

The Blue Room at CitySpace Easthampton
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CitySpace Easthampton
4132660968
https://www.cityspaceeasthampton.org/#/events

Artist Group Info

Elephant's Eye Band
christopherstreeter@yahoo.com
https://elephantseyeband.com
The Blue Room at CitySpace Easthampton
43 Main St
Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
www.cityspaceeasthampton.org