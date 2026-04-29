FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND
FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND
FESTIVAL OF ART AND MUSIC featuring ELEPHANT'S EYE BAND:
Local indie rockers Elephant’s Eye Band will host a celebration of art, multimedia, and live music at Easthampton’s CitySpace Blue Room in Old Town Hall. Exhibits will include live music from local bands, local artist exhibits, and spoken word performances. Join us for an inspirational night of art and music. This event is FREE and open to the public. The event takes place on Saturday 5/16 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.
The Blue Room at CitySpace Easthampton
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
CitySpace Easthampton
4132660968
Artist Group Info
Elephant's Eye Band
christopherstreeter@yahoo.com
The Blue Room at CitySpace Easthampton
43 Main StEasthampton, Massachusetts 01027