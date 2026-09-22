Film Screening -- The American Constitution

Join us in New Braintree, one of the sites of Shays' Rebellion, for the Massachusetts premiere of The American Constitution. Filmmaker David Garrigus https://davidgarrigus.com/ will be on hand, along with a legal expert, for a post-screening Q&A. In the film, scheduled to air on PBS in February, top scholars describe the Framer’s fateful decisions while actors bring the Constitution’s origin story to life through the Framer’s own words.