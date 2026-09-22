Film Screening -- The American Constitution
Film Screening -- The American Constitution
Join us in New Braintree, one of the sites of Shays' Rebellion, for the Massachusetts premiere of The American Constitution. Filmmaker David Garrigus https://davidgarrigus.com/ will be on hand, along with a legal expert, for a post-screening Q&A. In the film, scheduled to air on PBS in February, top scholars describe the Framer’s fateful decisions while actors bring the Constitution’s origin story to life through the Framer’s own words.
New Braintree Town Hall
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
New Braintree Town Hall
20 Memorial DriveNew Braintree, Massachusetts 01531-1614
508-867-2071