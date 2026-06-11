Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble

Flagship Romance is an alternative folk duo known for breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, and a dynamic live show that leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just made two new best friends. Singer-songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson create a larger-than-life sound from just two voices and an acoustic guitar. Fresh off the release of their self-titled double album, the duo is currently on a six-month cross-country U.S. tour.

The Rough & Tumble — the acclaimed duo of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler — bring magnetic harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and unmistakable onstage chemistry to every performance. Blending folk, Americana, and pop-leaning melodies, their songs explore love, resilience, and the beauty of everyday life. Whether trading verses, harmonizing in unison, or drawing audiences into the moment, The Rough & Tumble create performances that feel both deeply personal and joyfully communal.