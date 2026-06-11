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Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble

Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble

Flagship Romance is an alternative folk duo known for breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, and a dynamic live show that leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just made two new best friends. Singer-songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson create a larger-than-life sound from just two voices and an acoustic guitar. Fresh off the release of their self-titled double album, the duo is currently on a six-month cross-country U.S. tour.

The Rough & Tumble — the acclaimed duo of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler — bring magnetic harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and unmistakable onstage chemistry to every performance. Blending folk, Americana, and pop-leaning melodies, their songs explore love, resilience, and the beauty of everyday life. Whether trading verses, harmonizing in unison, or drawing audiences into the moment, The Rough & Tumble create performances that feel both deeply personal and joyfully communal.

Next Stage Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org