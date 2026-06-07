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Florence Community Band presents "Community Band Festival in the Pines"

Florence Community Band presents "Community Band Festival in the Pines"

Florence Community Band will host our Community Band Festival at the Look Park Pines Theater in Northampton on Sunday, June 21. Come play in the band, listen in the audience, and celebrate Father's Day while making music with potential hundreds of fellow instrumental musicians! The concert is free (there is a vehicle fee to enter the park) and starts at 3 pm. If you are a musician and would like to participate, please contact priscilla@florencecommunityband.com

Band Director Priscilla Ross says, “Calling all musicians! To continue celebrating our 25th Anniversary, we are reprising our Community Band Festival of days old! Join us on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the picturesque Look Park Pines Theater for the rehearsal (in the morning), lunch, and then the concert. We can't wait to play with you!”

Florence Community Band has long-standing roots in the Pioneer Valley and has an active playing membership of 75 musicians. With a commitment to community and musical excellence, FCB continues to grow and flourish as a welcoming place for all. Come join us for the concert or join the band and play with us for future concerts!

Look Park - Pines Theater
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Florence Community Band
florencecommunityband.com
Look Park - Pines Theater
300 N Main Street
Florence, Massachusetts 01062
(413) 584-5457
mpenney@lookpark.org
https://www.lookpark.org/