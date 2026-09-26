For Ukraine! Concert

Experience the powerful sound and rich musical traditions of Ukraine at a special concert by the Prometheus Ukrainian Male Chorus, one of the longest-standing Ukrainian male choruses in the world.

The program will feature traditional Ukrainian music and choral works reflecting Ukraine’s history, culture and musical heritage. The evening will also feature Connecticut-born Ukrainian-American soprano and bandurist

Teryn Kuzma, bringing her distinctive voice and the unique sound of the Ukrainian bandura to the program.

Whether you enjoy choral music, live performance, world cultures, or simply discovering something new, this special evening offers an opportunity to experience Ukrainian music in the beautiful setting of Pequot Library in Southport.

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 5:30 PM

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890

Pre-sale tickets: $25 (until October 23rd)

At the door: $35

Children 12 and under: Free

Tickets and additional information:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/for-ukraine-concert

