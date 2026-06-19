Fourth of July Commemoration and Hilltown Community Reading and Discussion

Join us for the Fourth of July Hilltown Commemoration and Community Reading and Discussion! All 12 and over are welcome.

July 4, 2026, 10 am-12:00 pm

Alden Pavilion behind Shaw Memorial Library (312 Main Street, Plainfield, MA 01070)

We will reading together, the Declaration of Independence and Frederick Douglass' Fourth of July Address (1852, abbr.). Then we will discuss in small groups. We will provide text; you can also find it online at Swiftriverpress.com.

We will congregate under and around the pavilion. RAIN OR SHINE. BRING A CHAIR!! The picnic tables are gone.

Hosted by Plainfield Reads. Co-Hosted by Earthdance, the Plainfield Historical Society, the Plainfield Congregational Church, Shaw Memorial Library, the Northern Hilltowns COAs, the West Cummington Congregational Church, the Cummington Village Church, the Cummington Historical Commission, the Ashfield Historical Society, The Worthington Public Library, and the Plainfield Mutual Support Network.

This event is funded in part by Mass Humanities, the West Cummington Congregational Church, and the Plainfield, Cummington, and Worthington Cultural Councils, which are funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.