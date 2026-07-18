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Fredella Mae's Daughter is A Storyteller

Fredella Mae's Daughter is A Storyteller

This riveting performance delivers three powerful, emotionally charged tales woven together with poetry interludes & short personal narratives. Through adaptations of a centuries-old West African story, a Gullah Geechee folktale of South Carolina, &  “John Redding Goes To Sea"— a short story by Zora Neale Hurston, Muriel's telling will take you on a journey that will make you reflect on your humanness & move your soul.

A.P.E. Ltd. Gallery
$25-$27
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

A.P.E Ltd Gallery
413-586-5553
apeape@apearts.org
https://apearts.org

Artist Group Info

Muriel
forherstories@gmail.com
www.forherstories.com
A.P.E. Ltd. Gallery
126 Main Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
https://apearts.org/