Fredella Mae's Daughter is A Storyteller

This riveting performance delivers three powerful, emotionally charged tales woven together with poetry interludes & short personal narratives. Through adaptations of a centuries-old West African story, a Gullah Geechee folktale of South Carolina, & “John Redding Goes To Sea"— a short story by Zora Neale Hurston, Muriel's telling will take you on a journey that will make you reflect on your humanness & move your soul.