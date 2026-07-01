Free Day: A World of Arms and Armor, ft. Tree House Brewing Company

Transport yourself to a world of arms and armor at the Worcester Art Museum during a summertime celebration for all ages, with free admission and extended hours! Discover more than 1,000 pieces of arms and armor from across time and around the globe in the Museum’s Arms and Armor Galleries. Meet reenactors from across time, witness dramatic swordplay demonstrations, get hands-on with life-like replicas, and enjoy rousing performances by puppeteers, African drummers, cosplayers, and roaming musicians.

In the evening, from 4 to 7 pm, join the world-renowned Tree House Brewing Company for a pop-up beer garden in the Museum’s courtyard, with live music and summer fun for all ages.