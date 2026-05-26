Free Day: Pride Celebration
Free Day: Pride Celebration
Celebrate Pride Month at the Worcester Art Museum! We are partnering with Love Your Labels for a joyful day out for all ages, with free admission to the entire Museum, including all current exhibitions. Enjoy special tours, a drag show, artmaking activities, a colorguard performance, and much more.
Worcester Art Museum
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Worcester Art Museum
Artist Group Info
adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.Worcester, Massachusetts 01609