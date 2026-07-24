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FREE Family Event to Celebrate the Fort River Trail

FREE Family Event to Celebrate the Fort River Trail

SAVE THE DATE for FAMILY FUN!
Saturday, August 1st from 8:30am to 1pm
FREE day of family-friendly nature themed fun such as LIVE OWL SHOWS, GUIDED BIRD BINGO AND TRAIL WALK, STORYTIME AND CRAFTS FOR KIDS, A POLLINATOR WALK, AND MORE!
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
8:30 am – Family Bird Walk
A guided, family-friendly bird walk featuring our new bird bingo game.
9:30 am – Live Birds with Eyes on Owls
Meet live owls and learn all about their amazing adaptations.
10:30 am – Storytime for Children
Stories and nature-themed fun in the pavilion.
11:30 am – Live Birds with Eyes on Owls
A second chance to enjoy an amazing live bird program.
12:30 pm – Pollinator Walk
Learn about native butterflies, bees, and other important pollinators.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Kids’ crafts and informational tables from partners and local conservation groups.
Partners involved in this event: USFWS, MassTrails10, Smith College, UMASS, Kestrel Trust, Fort River Watershed Association
See this link for the full description: https://www.fws.gov/event/celebrate-fort-river-trail-day-family-fun
Email shaun_roche@fws.gov with questions.

Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge
69 Moody Bridge Rd. (use Bay Road entrance)
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
860-510-2043
shaun_roche@fws.gov
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/silvio-o-conte