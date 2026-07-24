FREE Family Event to Celebrate the Fort River Trail

SAVE THE DATE for FAMILY FUN!

Saturday, August 1st from 8:30am to 1pm

FREE day of family-friendly nature themed fun such as LIVE OWL SHOWS, GUIDED BIRD BINGO AND TRAIL WALK, STORYTIME AND CRAFTS FOR KIDS, A POLLINATOR WALK, AND MORE!

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

8:30 am – Family Bird Walk

A guided, family-friendly bird walk featuring our new bird bingo game.

9:30 am – Live Birds with Eyes on Owls

Meet live owls and learn all about their amazing adaptations.

10:30 am – Storytime for Children

Stories and nature-themed fun in the pavilion.

11:30 am – Live Birds with Eyes on Owls

A second chance to enjoy an amazing live bird program.

12:30 pm – Pollinator Walk

Learn about native butterflies, bees, and other important pollinators.

ONGOING ACTIVITIES

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Kids’ crafts and informational tables from partners and local conservation groups.

Partners involved in this event: USFWS, MassTrails10, Smith College, UMASS, Kestrel Trust, Fort River Watershed Association

See this link for the full description: https://www.fws.gov/event/celebrate-fort-river-trail-day-family-fun

Email shaun_roche@fws.gov with questions.