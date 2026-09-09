Friends of Storrs Library Homes Through the Centuries Tour
Friends of Storrs Library Homes Through the Centuries Tour
Join the Friends of Storrs Library on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a self-guided tour featuring six private Longmeadow homes, plus the Brewer-Young Mansion and Storrs House Museum. Discover the unique character, stories, and details of these distinctive residences, with volunteer docents at each location.
Tickets: $35 and include a tour booklet. Complimentary refreshments will be available at Storrs Library. Proceeds benefit programming at Storrs Library. Tickets are limited and available now at friendsofstorrslibrary.org
Storrs Library
35
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Storrs Library
friendsofstorrslibrary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
hoppainnc@hotmail.com
Storrs Library
693 Longmeadow StLongmeadow, Massachusetts 01106
(413) 565 - 4181
storrslibrary@longmeadow.org