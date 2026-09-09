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Friends of Storrs Library Homes Through the Centuries Tour

Friends of Storrs Library Homes Through the Centuries Tour

Join the Friends of Storrs Library on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a self-guided tour featuring six private Longmeadow homes, plus the Brewer-Young Mansion and Storrs House Museum. Discover the unique character, stories, and details of these distinctive residences, with volunteer docents at each location.
Tickets: $35 and include a tour booklet. Complimentary refreshments will be available at Storrs Library. Proceeds benefit programming at Storrs Library. Tickets are limited and available now at friendsofstorrslibrary.org

Storrs Library
35
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Storrs Library
friendsofstorrslibrary@gmail.com
http://friendsofstorrslibrary.org

Artist Group Info

hoppainnc@hotmail.com
Storrs Library
693 Longmeadow St
Longmeadow, Massachusetts 01106
(413) 565 - 4181
storrslibrary@longmeadow.org
https://www.longmeadowlibrary.org/