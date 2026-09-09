Friends of Storrs Library Homes Through the Centuries Tour

Join the Friends of Storrs Library on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a self-guided tour featuring six private Longmeadow homes, plus the Brewer-Young Mansion and Storrs House Museum. Discover the unique character, stories, and details of these distinctive residences, with volunteer docents at each location.

Tickets: $35 and include a tour booklet. Complimentary refreshments will be available at Storrs Library. Proceeds benefit programming at Storrs Library. Tickets are limited and available now at friendsofstorrslibrary.org

