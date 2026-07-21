PRESS RELEASE July 6, 2026

Title: Gallery A3 11th Annual Juried Show: Everyday Sublime

Juror: Andrew S. Yang

Location: Gallery A3, 28 Amity Street 1D, Amherst

Gallery Hours: Thursday–Sunday, 2–7:00 pm

Opening Reception: Friday, August 7, 5–8:00 pm

Dates of Exhibit: August 6–29, 2026

Art Forum Online: Thursday, August 20, 7:30 pm, register at www.gallerya3.com

GALLERY A3’S 11TH ANNUAL JURIED SHOW: EVERYDAY SUBLIME

Left: Ava Freeman, Untitled, gouache; Right: Richard Wollman, Maine Girl, mixed media

Gallery A3 announces its 11th Annual Juried Show, Everyday Sublime, on view August 6-29, 2026. The Opening Reception is on Friday, August 7, 5–8:00 pm, and an online Art Forum, open to the public, is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, at 7:30 pm.

The 34 artists and 46 artworks selected for Everyday Sublime offer a compelling testament to the power of finding the extraordinary in the everyday while revealing the depth and breadth of the region’s artistic community. Over 100 artists submitted work to be considered. “The response to this year’s Call to Artists was remarkably robust, highlighting the need for an outlet for artists to showcase their work, as well as the reach and reputation of Gallery A3,” noted Matthew Simons, exhibit coordinator.

The juror, Andrew S. Yang, lives in the Pioneer Valley and is a professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. “Jurying this exhibition was a wonderful experience, but also very challenging,” Yang says. “With some 300 entries and a modest gallery space, there were so many hard decisions and a number of artworks that unfortunately couldn’t be included. By drawing on motifs of landscape, quietude, simplicity, pattern, as well as diverse forms, the selected artworks capture a sense of the ‘everyday sublime’ in unique and intuitive ways.”

ABOUT THE JUROR

Andrew S. Yang explores our personal-as-ecological entanglements. His projects have been exhibited from Oklahoma to Yokohama, including the 14th Istanbul Biennial, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and the Worcester Art Museum’s exhibition Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth. He has curated Earthly Observatory at SAIC Galleries in Chicago and Making Kin—Worlds Becoming for the Center for Humans & Nature, with writings in Leonardo, Art Journal, and edited collections like Kinship: Belonging in a World of Relations. website: https://www.andrewyang.net

ABOUT GALLERY A3

A cooperative, contemporary fine art gallery, Gallery A3 is located in the Cinema courtyard in downtown Amherst. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers, and mixed-media artists. During its 24-year history, A3 has been home to over 75 artists, mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts opening receptions every month; Art Forums, free and open to the public, are scheduled on the third Thursday. The Art in Community II outreach program is supported by grants from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

