Gallery A3 OPEN CALL FOR ARTISTS for 11th Juried Show: Everyday Sublime

Title: Everyday Sublime

Deadline: Submit work online May 10–June 7, 2026

Deliver work: Aug 1, 7-9 pm; Aug 2, 10 am-12 pm

Submission Fees: $38 for 3 entries; $7 for one additional entry, maximum 4 entries per artist Size limit: 2-D work, no wider than 26” and no taller than 72”; 3-D work, must not exceed 18 lbs. and 26 “ any direction

Juror: Andrew S. Yang

City/Town: Amherst

Website: www.gallerya3.com

Description: Traditionally, the sublime describes awe, wonder, and sometimes fear in the face of nature’s immensity. It holds a special place in art history in its challenge to artists to portray personal experiences in an impersonal universe. When the world can feel unnervingly tamed or overwhelmingly all-consuming, where and how does the Everyday Sublime present itself? Juror Andrew S. Yang lives in the Pioneer Valley and is a professor at the School of the Art Institute Chicago. Exhibit runs Aug 6-29.

Info: Full info on submissions: www.gallerya3.com