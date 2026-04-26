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Gallery A3 OPEN CALL FOR ARTISTS for 11th Juried Show: Everyday Sublime

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Gallery A3 OPEN CALL FOR ARTISTS for 11th Juried Show: Everyday Sublime

Title: Everyday Sublime
Deadline: Submit work online May 10–June 7, 2026
Deliver work: Aug 1, 7-9 pm; Aug 2, 10 am-12 pm
Submission Fees: $38 for 3 entries; $7 for one additional entry, maximum 4 entries per artist Size limit: 2-D work, no wider than 26” and no taller than 72”; 3-D work, must not exceed 18 lbs. and 26 “ any direction
Juror: Andrew S. Yang
City/Town: Amherst
Website: www.gallerya3.com
Description: Traditionally, the sublime describes awe, wonder, and sometimes fear in the face of nature’s immensity. It holds a special place in art history in its challenge to artists to portray personal experiences in an impersonal universe. When the world can feel unnervingly tamed or overwhelmingly all-consuming, where and how does the Everyday Sublime present itself? Juror Andrew S. Yang lives in the Pioneer Valley and is a professor at the School of the Art Institute Chicago. Exhibit runs Aug 6-29.
Info: Full info on submissions: www.gallerya3.com

Gallery A3
12:00 AM - 11:52 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

Gallery A3
413-256-4250
gallerya3@gmail.com
https://www.gallerya3.com/

Artist Group Info

gallerya3@gmail.com
Gallery A3
28 Amity St. 1D, Cinema Complex
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-256-4250
gallerya3@gmail.com
https://www.gallerya3.com/