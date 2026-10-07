Gallery on the Green Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Small Works, Glass Art by Carol Gould & Janet Morrill, and Holiday and Gallery Shop Sale
Gallery on the Green Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Small Works, Glass Art by Carol Gould & Janet Morrill, and Holiday and Gallery Shop Sale
This is the opening reception for Gallery on the Green's Annual Holiday Small Works Exhibit in the Founders
Gallery featuring small works by Guild members, at affordable prices - perfect for holiday
gift giving, whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or treating yourself. Works can
be taken home immediately at the time of purchase, making holiday shopping both easy
and personal.
Gallery on the Green
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Gallery On The Green
(860) 693-4102
cantonartistsguild@gmail.com
Gallery on the Green
Corner of Dowd Avenue and Route 44Canton, 06019
(860) 693-4102
CantonArtistsGuild@gmail.com