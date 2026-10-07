Gallery on the Green Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Small Works, Glass Art by Carol Gould & Janet Morrill, and Holiday and Gallery Shop Sale
Gallery on the Green Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Small Works, Glass Art by Carol Gould & Janet Morrill, and Holiday and Gallery Shop Sale
Gallery on the Green presents its Annual Holiday Small Works Exhibit in the Founders
Gallery featuring small works by Guild members, at affordable prices - perfect for holiday
gift giving, whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or treating yourself. Works can
be taken home immediately at the time of purchase, making holiday shopping both easy
and personal.
New this year, the Spotlight Gallery will become a Holiday Shop, featuring handmade and
craft items created by Guild members. Visitors will find a variety of unique gifts, including
fine art, ceramics, jewelry, and other handcrafted pieces. The gallery’s Gallery Shop will
also be newly stocked with additional artwork and gift items for the season.
The Upstairs Gallery will feature Glass Menagerie, a duo exhibition of class art by Carol
Gould and Janet Morrill. This exhibition explores the many ways glass can be used to create
both functional and purely artistic work, while highlighting a medium the artists hope to
help preserve and keep alive for future generations.
Carol Gould has been involved in art and creative work since elementary school.
Throughout her working career, she explored a wide range of media and crafts, including
clay, sketching, watercolor, acrylics, glass art and even novel writing. Approximately 15
years ago, she began focusing more seriously on glass. Gould works primarily in stained
glass, mosaics and fused glass. Her style is impressionistic with a touch of detail. While
some of her pieces are functional, she also approaches glass as a painter approaches a
canvas, using the medium to explore color, light and composition.
Janet Morrill developed an interest in glass at an early age. As a child, she was fascinated
by the stained-glass windows she saw in church and by the artists who created them. She
has approximately 20 years of experience working with glass at Glassworks Studio in New
Hartford, where she has expanded her knowledge beyond traditional stained glass to
include glass fusing and mosaics.
Gould and Morrill met as members of a shared glass-working group at Glassworks Studio,
where accomplished glass artist Paula Brink provides expert guidance. The artists
recognize Brink through this exhibition for her continued support and dedication to the art
of glass.
Gallery on the Green is located at 5 Canton Green Road in Canton and is home to the
Canton Artists’ Guild, the longest continuously running artist guild in Connecticut.