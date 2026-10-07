Gallery on the Green Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Small Works, Glass Art by Carol Gould & Janet Morrill, and Holiday and Gallery Shop Sale

Gallery on the Green presents its Annual Holiday Small Works Exhibit in the Founders

Gallery featuring small works by Guild members, at affordable prices - perfect for holiday

gift giving, whether you’re shopping for someone on your list or treating yourself. Works can

be taken home immediately at the time of purchase, making holiday shopping both easy

and personal.

New this year, the Spotlight Gallery will become a Holiday Shop, featuring handmade and

craft items created by Guild members. Visitors will find a variety of unique gifts, including

fine art, ceramics, jewelry, and other handcrafted pieces. The gallery’s Gallery Shop will

also be newly stocked with additional artwork and gift items for the season.

The Upstairs Gallery will feature Glass Menagerie, a duo exhibition of class art by Carol

Gould and Janet Morrill. This exhibition explores the many ways glass can be used to create

both functional and purely artistic work, while highlighting a medium the artists hope to

help preserve and keep alive for future generations.

Carol Gould has been involved in art and creative work since elementary school.

Throughout her working career, she explored a wide range of media and crafts, including

clay, sketching, watercolor, acrylics, glass art and even novel writing. Approximately 15

years ago, she began focusing more seriously on glass. Gould works primarily in stained

glass, mosaics and fused glass. Her style is impressionistic with a touch of detail. While

some of her pieces are functional, she also approaches glass as a painter approaches a

canvas, using the medium to explore color, light and composition.

Janet Morrill developed an interest in glass at an early age. As a child, she was fascinated

by the stained-glass windows she saw in church and by the artists who created them. She

has approximately 20 years of experience working with glass at Glassworks Studio in New

Hartford, where she has expanded her knowledge beyond traditional stained glass to

include glass fusing and mosaics.

Gould and Morrill met as members of a shared glass-working group at Glassworks Studio,

where accomplished glass artist Paula Brink provides expert guidance. The artists

recognize Brink through this exhibition for her continued support and dedication to the art

of glass.

Gallery on the Green is located at 5 Canton Green Road in Canton and is home to the

Canton Artists’ Guild, the longest continuously running artist guild in Connecticut.

