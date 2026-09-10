Gallery on the Green Presents 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition and Solo Exhibition by Patty Weise
Gallery on the Green Presents 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition and Solo Exhibition by Patty Weise
Gallery on the Green is pleased to present its 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition, a highly
anticipated exhibition that brings together talented artists from across Connecticut and
beyond. Artists will be recognized with multiple awards and prizes, while visitors can enjoy
an exciting and diverse selection of artwork representing a wide range of styles, media, and
subject matter, including painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, ceramics, and
sculpture.
This year's distinguished juror is Adam Lenz, a Hartford-based freelance producer, curator,
educator, and artist. From 2021 through 2026, Lenz served as Public Engagement and
Programs Manager at the Wadsworth, the nation's oldest continually operating public art
museum. His work explores the intersection of sound, performance, and the visual arts, an
interest that has shaped his approach to cultural programming for nearly two decades.
During his time at the Wadsworth, Lenz organized more than 200 public programs, including
50 performance-centered events, and collaborated with a wide range of artists, including
renowned theater artist Robert Wilson. An accomplished visual artist as well, Lenz was an
artist-in-residence at the Windsor Art Center, where he created a series of charcoal drawings
inspired by the architecture of Windsor's historic tobacco sheds. These 10 drawings were
displayed and interpreted by Zach Rowden a multi-instrumentalist improvisor, in A Way of
Providing Ventilation. He has also juried numerous exhibitions throughout Connecticut, New
England, and New York.
More than $1,500 in prizes are expected to be awarded, thanks to the generosity of sponsors
and donors, including the Charles & Doris Currier Memorial Photography Prize, Nancy
Cloutier Memorial Prize, Mitchell Manchester Award, Maxwell Shepherd Memorial Arts Fund,
Inc., Award in Memory of Peg Douglass, NW Community Bank Prize, Mitchell Auto Group
Award, Neu Abstract Award, A&J Quality Roofing, LLC Award, Jerry's Artarama Prize, Smith
Edwards McCoy Architects Prize, object|resonance Prize, and the Rita Q Memorial Award.
The Spotlight Gallery features Increments by Patty Weise, a collection of paintings inspired
by the nightly ritual of bringing plants indoors before the cold. The work reflects on the
gradual shifts of domestic routine and seasonal change, as well as the slow, deliberate labor
of the artistic process itself.
Weise is a Connecticut painter who works primarily in gouache and watercolor and has
taught for many years at Central Connecticut State University and within Connecticut's
community college system. She has presented solo exhibitions at galleries including Five
Points Gallery in Torrington, District Arts in Maryland, and Gallery on the Green. Her work has
also appeared in juried exhibitions at institutions such as the New Britain Museum of
American Art, Silvermine Art Center, the Mattatuck Museum, and the Berkshire Museum,
and is represented in numerous public and private collections.
on the Green is operated by the Canton Artists' Guild, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3)
organization.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM