Gallery on the Green Presents 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition and Solo Exhibition by Patty Weise

Gallery on the Green is pleased to present its 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition, a highly

anticipated exhibition that brings together talented artists from across Connecticut and

beyond. Artists will be recognized with multiple awards and prizes, while visitors can enjoy

an exciting and diverse selection of artwork representing a wide range of styles, media, and

subject matter, including painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, ceramics, and

sculpture.

This year's distinguished juror is Adam Lenz, a Hartford-based freelance producer, curator,

educator, and artist. From 2021 through 2026, Lenz served as Public Engagement and

Programs Manager at the Wadsworth, the nation's oldest continually operating public art

museum. His work explores the intersection of sound, performance, and the visual arts, an

interest that has shaped his approach to cultural programming for nearly two decades.

During his time at the Wadsworth, Lenz organized more than 200 public programs, including

50 performance-centered events, and collaborated with a wide range of artists, including

renowned theater artist Robert Wilson. An accomplished visual artist as well, Lenz was an

artist-in-residence at the Windsor Art Center, where he created a series of charcoal drawings

inspired by the architecture of Windsor's historic tobacco sheds. These 10 drawings were

displayed and interpreted by Zach Rowden a multi-instrumentalist improvisor, in A Way of

Providing Ventilation. He has also juried numerous exhibitions throughout Connecticut, New

England, and New York.

More than $1,500 in prizes are expected to be awarded, thanks to the generosity of sponsors

and donors, including the Charles & Doris Currier Memorial Photography Prize, Nancy

Cloutier Memorial Prize, Mitchell Manchester Award, Maxwell Shepherd Memorial Arts Fund,

Inc., Award in Memory of Peg Douglass, NW Community Bank Prize, Mitchell Auto Group

Award, Neu Abstract Award, A&J Quality Roofing, LLC Award, Jerry's Artarama Prize, Smith

Edwards McCoy Architects Prize, object|resonance Prize, and the Rita Q Memorial Award.

The Spotlight Gallery features Increments by Patty Weise, a collection of paintings inspired

by the nightly ritual of bringing plants indoors before the cold. The work reflects on the

gradual shifts of domestic routine and seasonal change, as well as the slow, deliberate labor

of the artistic process itself.

Weise is a Connecticut painter who works primarily in gouache and watercolor and has

taught for many years at Central Connecticut State University and within Connecticut's

community college system. She has presented solo exhibitions at galleries including Five

Points Gallery in Torrington, District Arts in Maryland, and Gallery on the Green. Her work has

also appeared in juried exhibitions at institutions such as the New Britain Museum of

American Art, Silvermine Art Center, the Mattatuck Museum, and the Berkshire Museum,

and is represented in numerous public and private collections.

on the Green is operated by the Canton Artists' Guild, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3)

organization.