Gallery on the Green Presents 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition and Solo Exhibition by Patty Weise

Gallery on the Green is pleased to present its 58th Annual Open Juried Exhibition, a highly anticipated exhibition that brings together talented artists from across Connecticut and beyond. Artists will be recognized with multiple awards and prizes, while visitors can enjoy an exciting and diverse selection of artwork representing a wide range of styles, media, and subject matter, including painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, ceramics, and sculpture.

This year's distinguished juror is Adam Lenz, a Hartford-based freelance producer, curator, educator, and artist. From 2021 through 2026, Lenz served as Public Engagement and Programs Manager at the Wadsworth, the nation's oldest continually operating public art museum. His work explores the intersection of sound, performance, and the visual arts, an interest that has shaped his approach to cultural programming for nearly two decades. During his time at the Wadsworth, Lenz organized more than 200 public programs, including 50 performance-centered events, and collaborated with a wide range of artists, including renowned theater artist Robert Wilson. An accomplished visual artist as well, Lenz was an artist-in-residence at the Windsor Art Center, where he created a series of charcoal drawings inspired by the architecture of Windsor's historic tobacco sheds. These 10 drawings were displayed and interpreted by Zach Rowden a multi-instrumentalist improvisor, in A Way of Providing Ventilation. He has also juried numerous exhibitions throughout Connecticut, New England, and New York.

More than $1,500 in prizes are expected to be awarded, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, including the Charles & Doris Currier Memorial Photography Prize, Nancy Cloutier Memorial Prize, Mitchell Manchester Award, Maxwell Shepherd Memorial Arts Fund, Inc., Award in Memory of Peg Douglass, NW Community Bank Prize, Mitchell Auto Group Award, Neu Abstract Award, A&J Quality Roofing, LLC Award, Jerry's Artarama Prize, Smith Edwards McCoy Architects Prize, object|resonance Prize, and the Rita Q Memorial Award.

The Spotlight Gallery features Increments by Patty Weise, a collection of paintings inspired by the nightly ritual of bringing plants indoors before the cold. The work reflects on the gradual shifts of domestic routine and seasonal change, as well as the slow, deliberate labor of the artistic process itself.

Weise is a Connecticut painter who works primarily in gouache and watercolor and has taught for many years at Central Connecticut State University and within Connecticut's community college system. She has presented solo exhibitions at galleries including Five Points Gallery in Torrington, District Arts in Maryland, and Gallery on the Green. Her work has also appeared in juried exhibitions at institutions such as the New Britain Museum of American Art, Silvermine Art Center, the Mattatuck Museum, and the Berkshire Museum, and is represented in numerous public and private collections.

Gallery on the Green is operated by the Canton Artists' Guild, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

Gallery on the Green, 5 Canton Green Rd, Canton, CT

Exhibit dates: Friday, October 9, through Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Opening Reception/Awards: Saturday, October 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Gallery Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 1:00-5:00 pm

