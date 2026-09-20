Gallery Reception: Photographer Rebecca Zilenziger

Throughout the month of October, the Gallery at Central will present “Inter:Intra Personal,” by photographer Rebecca Zilenziger. This exhibit is a visual and conceptual meditation on the dynamics of empathy, resilience, and the human condition in a polarized world. The exhibit reminds us that there is more that connects us than separates us – and that empathy and the ability to dream the world into a shared, more harmonious experience remain within our power.

Zilenziger sees photography as a passport into different worlds, where she can observe, participate in, learn and grow from people’s lives. She studied at The Parsons School of Design, both in Paris and New York City – and worked with world-renown photographers Richard Avedon and Arnold Newman. Her work has been shown internationally.

Meet the artist at the opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The Gallery at Central Congregational Church - 296 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02906 - Use side entrance on Diman Place

Gallery Hours: Monday to Friday: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm - Sundays: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm - Closed on federal holidays

Visit our Virtual Gallery at centralchurch.us/the-gallery-at-central/

Free • Open to the Public • Accessible

