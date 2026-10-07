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Gamelan Fall Concert

Gamelan Fall Concert

The Smith College Gamelan Ensemble presents an evening of music from Java, Indonesia under the direction of Phil Acimovic with special guest I.M. Harjito. The concert will feature traditional gamelan pieces ranging from slow and serene to lively and joyful, played on bronze percussion, gongs, drums, and with ornate singing. The ensemble includes Smith and Five College students, faculty, staff, and community members. Free and open to the public.

Earle Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Earle Recital Hall
51 College Ln
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063