Gerald K Stoner Sculpture Spring Open Studio

Join us at Underhill Ironworks for our Memorial Day Weekend Open Studio.

📅 May 23 & May 24

🕙 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Organized by the Vermont Crafts Council, this special event features more than 50 welded steel sculptures exploring a wide range of themes. Visitors are invited to walk the grounds, explore the studio, and experience the work up close in the place where it is created.

With Mount Mansfield providing a stunning backdrop for your arrival and visit, it’s a perfect way to spend a spring day in Vermont.

Friends, collectors, and anyone curious about sculpture are warmly welcome. We hope to see you there!