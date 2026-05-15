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Gerald K Stoner Sculpture Spring Open Studio

Gerald K Stoner Sculpture Spring Open Studio

Join us at Underhill Ironworks for our Memorial Day Weekend Open Studio.
📅 May 23 & May 24
🕙 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Organized by the Vermont Crafts Council, this special event features more than 50 welded steel sculptures exploring a wide range of themes. Visitors are invited to walk the grounds, explore the studio, and experience the work up close in the place where it is created.
With Mount Mansfield providing a stunning backdrop for your arrival and visit, it’s a perfect way to spend a spring day in Vermont.
Friends, collectors, and anyone curious about sculpture are warmly welcome. We hope to see you there!

Gerald K Stoner Sculpture
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Vermont Crafts Council
802-279-9495
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.vermontcrafts.com/contact/

Artist Group Info

Gerald K Stoner
geraldkstoner@yahoo.com
https://www.geraldkstoner.com/
Gerald K Stoner Sculpture
185 River Rd
Underhill, Vermont 05489
802-324-3897
geraldkstoner@yahoo.com
https://www.geraldkstoner.com/