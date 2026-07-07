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Girl from the North Country

Girl from the North Country

Cape Rep Theatre continues our 2026 season with Girl from the North Country, written by Conor McPherson, music & lyrics by Bob Dylan; orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Conor McPherson and Simon Hale. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon with musical direction by Scott Storr. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater August 5 - August 30, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Wednesday 08/12, 08/19, and 08/26 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $56, $30 for 35 and under. Student Rush 1/2 price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 08/07. Don’t miss Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn on Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep Theatre
$56
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cape Rep Theatre
5088961888
Publicity@caperep.org
https://caperep.org/
Cape Rep Theatre
3299 Rte 6A
Brewster, Massachusetts 02631
5088961888
Publicity@caperep.org
https://caperep.org