Cape Rep Theatre continues our 2026 season with Girl from the North Country, written by Conor McPherson, music & lyrics by Bob Dylan; orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Conor McPherson and Simon Hale. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon with musical direction by Scott Storr. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater August 5 - August 30, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Wednesday 08/12, 08/19, and 08/26 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $56, $30 for 35 and under. Student Rush 1/2 price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 08/07. Don’t miss Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn on Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.