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Glinka / Stravinsky / Tchaikovsky

Glinka / Stravinsky / Tchaikovsky

The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra – comprised of 120 young musicians from across the northeastern United States – opens its final season on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with a program highlighting the evolution of Russian orchestral music with works by Glinka, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky.

Symphony Hall
$8+
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boston Philharmonic Orchestra
617.236.0999
https://www.bostonphil.org/
Symphony Hall
301 Massachusetts Ave.
Boston, Massachusetts 02115
(617) 876-4275
info@globalartslive.org
https://globalartslive.com/PinkMartiniNEPM24