Glinka / Stravinsky / Tchaikovsky
Glinka / Stravinsky / Tchaikovsky
The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra – comprised of 120 young musicians from across the northeastern United States – opens its final season on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with a program highlighting the evolution of Russian orchestral music with works by Glinka, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky.
Symphony Hall
$8+
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Boston Philharmonic Orchestra
617.236.0999
Symphony Hall
301 Massachusetts Ave.Boston, Massachusetts 02115
(617) 876-4275
info@globalartslive.org