Golden Age - MIFA Victory Players in concert

A New Era of Sound: "Golden Age" in Holyoke

MIFA Victory Theatre proudly presents the Victory Players in Golden Age, a bold new concert series celebrating cutting-edge contemporary music in the United States. Join us on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 7 PM at Holyoke’s De La Luz Soundstage for an evening of world premieres and innovative soundscapes.

This series features new music from five of today’s most visionary composers:

Felipe Salles

Emily Koh

David Ibbett

Charles Shadle

Kiegan Ryan

Building on a long-standing commitment to championing diverse voices from across the Americas, the project commissions and presents works that reflect the sound of our time.

The performances are brought to life by the 2026 Victory Players ensemble:

Nathan Ben-Yehuda (Piano)

Linda Hwang (Cello)

Giovanni A. Pérez (Flute)

Robert Rocheteau (Percussion)

Eric Schultz (Clarinet)

Samuel Vargas (Violin)

With Tianhui Ng, Music Director

This performance is held in collaboration with De La Luz Soundstage, an intimate cabaret space in the heart of Holyoke. A project of Lighthouse Holyoke, the venue offers a full bar and food service, ensuring a vibrant and exciting atmosphere for this downtown event.

