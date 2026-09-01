Join us at the stunning Inn on Boltwood in Amherst, MA on Saturday, October 31 at 7 PM for "Grimm Tales & Nursery Crimes" — an exciting, interactive murder mystery performance, scavenger hunt, and dance party. Sumptuous buffet style dinner included.

The Plot: Villagers from far and wide have gathered at the castle for a grand fairy tale ball. Unfortunately, the untimely passing of a local peasant has cast a bit of a pall on the festivities and the suspect is still at large… it will be up to you to sleuth out whodunnit!

Buffet Style Dinner | Cash Bar | Interactive Mystery Performance | Games | Scavenger Hunt | Halloween Costume Contest | Prizes | 21+

TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE - SPACE IS LIMITED

Interested in staying the night? Call Inn on Boltwood at (413) 256-8200 and use code "MUR" to get a special discounted rate on your overnight stay. Discount only available when booked over the phone, proof of ticket purchase is required.