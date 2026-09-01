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Grimm Tales & Nursery Crimes

Grimm Tales & Nursery Crimes

Join us at the stunning Inn on Boltwood in Amherst, MA on Saturday, October 31 at 7 PM for "Grimm Tales & Nursery Crimes" — an exciting, interactive murder mystery performance, scavenger hunt, and dance party. Sumptuous buffet style dinner included.

The Plot: Villagers from far and wide have gathered at the castle for a grand fairy tale ball. Unfortunately, the untimely passing of a local peasant has cast a bit of a pall on the festivities and the suspect is still at large… it will be up to you to sleuth out whodunnit!

Buffet Style Dinner | Cash Bar | Interactive Mystery Performance | Games | Scavenger Hunt | Halloween Costume Contest | Prizes | 21+

TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE - SPACE IS LIMITED

Interested in staying the night? Call Inn on Boltwood at (413) 256-8200 and use code "MUR" to get a special discounted rate on your overnight stay. Discount only available when booked over the phone, proof of ticket purchase is required.

Inn on Boltwood
$88
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pointless Productions LLC
2077069822
pointlessproductionsllc@gmail.com
www.pointlessproductions.com

Artist Group Info

Pointless Productions LLC
Inn on Boltwood
30 Boltwood Ave
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-256-8200
info@innonboltwood.com