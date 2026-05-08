Happiness Festival Fundraiser: Celebrating Local Improv Talent
Happiness Festival Fundraiser: Celebrating Local Improv Talent
Please join us in a celebration of Happier Valley Comedy and the incredible growth of our performing community at the 2026 Happiness Festival Fundraiser featuring improv shows, super cool raffles, and an improv jam.
12:30-1:30 Happier Family Comedy Show
2:00-3:00 Long Form Improv Comedy with Sweet & Salty, Seriously?!, and The Silver Lining
3:30-4:30 Musical Improv with The Overtones, One Night Only, and The Altos
5:00-6:00 Long Form Improv Comedy with Catch That Eddy, Gluttony, and Oops All Animals
6:30-7:30 Open Improv Jam
8:00-9:00 The Understudies perform Musical Improv with Puppets
9:15 Raffle Drawing
All proceeds for this event support HVC's commitment to foster and grow a community of inclusion, kindness, and belonging.
Thanks for helping us make the Happy Valley HAPPIER!