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Happiness Festival Fundraiser: Celebrating Local Improv Talent

Happiness Festival Fundraiser: Celebrating Local Improv Talent

Please join us in a celebration of Happier Valley Comedy and the incredible growth of our performing community at the 2026 Happiness Festival Fundraiser featuring improv shows, super cool raffles, and an improv jam.

12:30-1:30 Happier Family Comedy Show
2:00-3:00 Long Form Improv Comedy with Sweet & Salty, Seriously?!, and The Silver Lining
3:30-4:30 Musical Improv with The Overtones, One Night Only, and The Altos
5:00-6:00 Long Form Improv Comedy with Catch That Eddy, Gluttony, and Oops All Animals
6:30-7:30 Open Improv Jam
8:00-9:00 The Understudies perform Musical Improv with Puppets
9:15 Raffle Drawing

All proceeds for this event support HVC's commitment to foster and grow a community of inclusion, kindness, and belonging.​
​Thanks for helping us make the Happy Valley HAPPIER!

Happier Valley Comedy
$10-$40
12:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Happier Valley Comedy
4133412466
info@happiervalley.com
https://www.happiervalley.com/

Artist Group Info

maddy@happiervalley.com
Happier Valley Comedy
1 Mill Valley Road
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
413-658-4615
maddy@happiervalley.com
happiervalley.com