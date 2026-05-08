Happiness Festival Fundraiser: Celebrating Local Improv Talent

Please join us in a celebration of Happier Valley Comedy and the incredible growth of our performing community at the 2026 Happiness Festival Fundraiser featuring improv shows, super cool raffles, and an improv jam.

12:30-1:30 Happier Family Comedy Show

2:00-3:00 Long Form Improv Comedy with Sweet & Salty, Seriously?!, and The Silver Lining

3:30-4:30 Musical Improv with The Overtones, One Night Only, and The Altos

5:00-6:00 Long Form Improv Comedy with Catch That Eddy, Gluttony, and Oops All Animals

6:30-7:30 Open Improv Jam

8:00-9:00 The Understudies perform Musical Improv with Puppets

9:15 Raffle Drawing

All proceeds for this event support HVC's commitment to foster and grow a community of inclusion, kindness, and belonging.​

​Thanks for helping us make the Happy Valley HAPPIER!