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Happy Valley Bluegrass Church (where the audience becomes the choir)

Happy Valley Bluegrass Church (where the audience becomes the choir)

It's the return of the Happy Valley Bluegrass Church. The idea is simple; we gather at the Iron Horse at 11:00 am on Sunday mornings. We have a large screen behind the band displaying lyrics to very singable songs from most genres; everything from Doc Watson to Tom Petty, Sting to Hank Williams, gospel to Motown, traditional to modern. And the best part? The audience sings the songs! The band will lead, but the audience is the star of the show. Come lend your voice to the choir!
Four shows this winter-11/3, 12/13, 1/10, 2/7
Hosted by the Deep River Ramblers

The Iron Horse
15.00
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Deep River Ramblers
jim@jimhenry.net
https://www.deepriverramblers.com/
The Iron Horse
18 Center St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
https://ironhorse.org