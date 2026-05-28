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Harvest and Rust

Harvest and Rust

Harvest & Rust has earned acclaim as one of the premier Neil Young tribute bands in the Northeast USA, praised for their stirring and authentic performances. Their concerts are a journey through Young’s prolific career, featuring songs from his solo work as well as his time with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. With a commitment to variety, the band ensures that no two shows are alike, mirroring Young’s own approach.

The band promises a dynamic setlist spanning Young’s expansive catalog—from the acoustic intimacy of “Harvest” to the raw energy of “Rust Never Sleeps.” Led by frontman Garrett Lechowski, the band features Matt Cahill (guitars, piano), Andy Gordon (pedal steel), John Kiernan (drums), and Jim Reynolds (bass). Known for their authentic renditions, Harvest & Rust captures the essence of Neil Young’s music, delivering both beloved hits and deep cuts with precision and passion.​

Claremont Opera House
$30-$35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info

Artist Group Info

Harvest and Rust
Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03473
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info