Heartstopper Vol. 6 Midnight Release Party
Heartstopper Vol. 6 Midnight Release Party
Join us July 6 from 11pm-12am to celebrate the final book in your teen's fav graphic novel series by Alice Oseman! We'll stream the TV series, have Nick and Charlie crafts and trivia, and distribute all pre-ordered books at midnight.
No registration required for our Heartstopper Vol. 6 Midnight Release Party! All ages welcome.
High Five books
11:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
High Five Books
hello@highfivebooks.org
High Five books
141 N. Main StreetFlorence, Massachusetts 01062
hello@highfivebooks.com