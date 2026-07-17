Get ready for a spooky spectacular this fall in Storrs! Hocus Pocus Live!:

AnAll-New Parody Musical is a hilarious, high-energy live musical parody inspired by the beloved Halloween cult classic. Starring New England’s #1 live singing Winifred Sanderson impersonator, Summer Orlando (as seen in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2), alongside Miranda Miranda and Bonnie Petite as the Sanderson Sisters. This spellbinding production features live singing, laugh-out-loud comedy, magical effects, and interactive fun perfect for families, friend groups, and Halloween fans alike.

