HOCUS POCUS LIVE!
HOCUS POCUS LIVE!
Get ready for a spooky spectacular this fall in Storrs! Hocus Pocus Live!:
AnAll-New Parody Musical is a hilarious, high-energy live musical parody inspired by the beloved Halloween cult classic. Starring New England’s #1 live singing Winifred Sanderson impersonator, Summer Orlando (as seen in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2), alongside Miranda Miranda and Bonnie Petite as the Sanderson Sisters. This spellbinding production features live singing, laugh-out-loud comedy, magical effects, and interactive fun perfect for families, friend groups, and Halloween fans alike.
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
25-35
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jorgensen Center
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
Artist Group Info
Hocus Pocus
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
2132 Hillside RoadStorrs, Connecticut 06269
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu