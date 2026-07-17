The magic of the holiday season is back! Maestro Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra return to Jorgensen for their legendary Holiday Pops Concert. A cherished tradition, the special performance features the orchestra’s signature rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” alongside a masterful blend of timeless classics and contemporary seasonal arrangements. The festivities culminate in a grand finale featuring a guest appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the traditional Boston Pops Holiday Sing-a-long.