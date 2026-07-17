HOLIDAY POPS
HOLIDAY POPS
The magic of the holiday season is back! Maestro Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra return to Jorgensen for their legendary Holiday Pops Concert. A cherished tradition, the special performance features the orchestra’s signature rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” alongside a masterful blend of timeless classics and contemporary seasonal arrangements. The festivities culminate in a grand finale featuring a guest appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the traditional Boston Pops Holiday Sing-a-long.
Jorgensen Center
85-115
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jorgensen Center
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
Artist Group Info
Holiday Pops
Jorgensen Center
2132 Hillside RdStorrs, Connecticut 06269
8604864226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu