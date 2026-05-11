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Holyoke Senior Center Plant Sale

Holyoke Senior Center Plant Sale

The Garden Club of the Holyoke Senior Center is hosting its second annual plant sale on Saturday, June 6, from 9 am - 1 pm. The selection will include native and non-native, annual and perennial, vegetable and decorative plants.
The funds raised will be used to improve and expand the Holyoke Senior Center gardens.
This event is tented; thus, no rain date.

Holyoke Senior Center Patio
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Holyokw Senior Center Garden Club
4135358861
brouillettesusan73@gmail.com
Holyoke Senior Center Patio
291 Pine Street
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
413 322 5625
coa@holyoke.org
https://www.holyoke.org/departments/council