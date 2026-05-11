Holyoke Senior Center Plant Sale
Holyoke Senior Center Plant Sale
The Garden Club of the Holyoke Senior Center is hosting its second annual plant sale on Saturday, June 6, from 9 am - 1 pm. The selection will include native and non-native, annual and perennial, vegetable and decorative plants.
The funds raised will be used to improve and expand the Holyoke Senior Center gardens.
This event is tented; thus, no rain date.
Holyoke Senior Center Patio
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Holyokw Senior Center Garden Club
4135358861
brouillettesusan73@gmail.com
Holyoke Senior Center Patio
291 Pine StreetHolyoke, Massachusetts 01040
413 322 5625
coa@holyoke.org