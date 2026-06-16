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HWY 91

HWY 91

HWY91 play a northeastern take on southwestern music, with an engaging and eclectic mix of material broadly treated as Bob Wills classics. HWY91 has built its own eclectic catalog of repertoire on the foundation of (and in the spirit of) the original architects of Western Swing. The group brings together decades of collective experience in various “roots” and Americana music groups.

1794 Meetinghouse
0-$20
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

1794 Meetinghouse Inc
314-504-6142
matthew@1794meetinghouse.org
www.1794meetinghouse.org

Artist Group Info

HWY 91
1794 Meetinghouse
26 South Main Street
New Salem, Massachusetts 01355
314-504-6142
info@1794meetinghouse.org
https://1794meetinghouse.org/meetinghouse-events/chamber-music-madness/