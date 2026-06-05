Imaginary Friends is a multi-day gallery installation for all ages that fosters rigorous experimental arts collaboration between parents and their children. The represented projects have been co-created by local artist-parents—and one grandparent—and their children (ages 1-12), led by child collaborators’ imagination and play. The project, curated by Alexandra Ripp and Daniel Sack, seeks to challenge the binary between “kids” and “adult” art, and explore new modes of intergenerational artistic collaboration. Taking seriously the creative potential of children’s play, the artists use their children’s imagination and play as the prime source for collaborative experimental art practice. Media represented include textile, sculpture, film, participatory art, and installation.

The inaugural cohort of adult artists features Hallie Bahn, Christina Balch & Nora De La Cour, Lisa Iglesias & Bodhild Iglesias, Sarah Marcus, Lucia Monge, Katie Richardson, Daniel Sack, Dante Sepúlveda & Aleksandra Ponomareva, and Marianna Dixon Williams & Amy Nicole Buckley.