In-Residence Exhibition Closing Reception
In-Residence Exhibition Closing Reception
Join us for the evening as we close out the residency of The Umbrella Arts' 2025/26 Artists-In-Residents Katie Fee, Sayako Hiroi, and Ivo Makianich. Showcasing a selection of work from our 2025/26 Artists-in-Residence cohort, In Residence explores the development of their artistic processes over the past year, examining what takes shape when you have the ability to provide your art practice a home. Beverages and light bites provided.
Umbrella Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Umbrella Arts
9783710820
cbellanger@theumbrellaarts.org
Umbrella Arts
40 Stow StreetConcord, Massachusetts 01742
9783710820
cbellanger@theumbrellaarts.org