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In-Residence Exhibition Closing Reception

In-Residence Exhibition Closing Reception

Join us for the evening as we close out the residency of The Umbrella Arts' 2025/26 Artists-In-Residents Katie Fee, Sayako Hiroi, and Ivo Makianich. Showcasing a selection of work from our 2025/26 Artists-in-Residence cohort, In Residence explores the development of their artistic processes over the past year, examining what takes shape when you have the ability to provide your art practice a home. Beverages and light bites provided.

Umbrella Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Umbrella Arts
9783710820
cbellanger@theumbrellaarts.org
https://theumbrellaarts.org/
Umbrella Arts
40 Stow Street
Concord, Massachusetts 01742
9783710820
cbellanger@theumbrellaarts.org
https://theumbrellaarts.org/