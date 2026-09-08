In-Residence Exhibition Closing Reception

Join us for the evening as we close out the residency of The Umbrella Arts' 2025/26 Artists-In-Residents Katie Fee, Sayako Hiroi, and Ivo Makianich. Showcasing a selection of work from our 2025/26 Artists-in-Residence cohort, In Residence explores the development of their artistic processes over the past year, examining what takes shape when you have the ability to provide your art practice a home. Beverages and light bites provided.