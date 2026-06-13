Jacob Clayton - Transgender Self Portraits

Jacob Clayton will be showing select pieces from his photo-based mixed-media project "Deprivation of Self, Portraits" as part of the 2026 Berkshire LGBTQ+ Pride Art Exhibit at the Becket Arts Center. He will also participate as a panelist in the show's artist talk on June 21st.

A self-taught gay transgender visual artist based in the Pioneer Valley, Jacob uses photography and mixed media to confront invisibility, chronicle recovery from complex trauma, and assert that queer lives are worthy of dignity and love. His work has been exhibited and published nationally, including in The San Diego Tribune and Rage Monthly, and shown in juried exhibitions across the country.

Artist Panel: Sunday, June 21 | 2–3:30 PM

Runs: June 11 – July 5, 2026

Location: Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road, Becket, MA