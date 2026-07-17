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JAKE SHIMABUKURO

JAKE SHIMABUKURO

The world-renowned ukulele virtuoso returns to Storrs with his groundbreaking artistry, masterful technique, and innovative spirit. Born and raised in Honolulu, Jake began playing the ukulele at age four, then quickly developed a unique style that pushed the instrument far beyond its traditional boundaries. He first gained international recognition after his jaw-dropping rendition of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral. The video introduced millions to the ukulele’s untapped potential. Shimabukuro has since released numerous acclaimed albums, collaborating with legendary artists including Bette Midler, Yo-Yo Ma, and Jimmy Buffett.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
40-45
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jorgensen Center
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/

Artist Group Info

Jake Shimabukuro
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
2132 Hillside Road
Storrs, Connecticut 06269
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/online/article/orlando-ortiz