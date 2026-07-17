Jake Shimabukuro

The world-renowned ukulele virtuoso returns to Storrs with his groundbreaking artistry, masterful technique, and innovative spirit. Born and raised in Honolulu, Jake began playing the ukulele at age four, then quickly developed a unique style that pushed the instrument far beyond its traditional boundaries. He first gained international recognition after his jaw-dropping rendition of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral. The video introduced millions to the ukulele’s untapped potential. Shimabukuro has since released numerous acclaimed albums, collaborating with legendary artists including Bette Midler, Yo-Yo Ma, and Jimmy Buffett.