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James Limerick Kerr: Fingerstyle Guitar and Dobro

James Limerick Kerr: Fingerstyle Guitar and Dobro

Guitar faculty James Limerick Kerr will perform a solo concert featuring new original music he composed for fingerstyle acoustic guitar, classical guitar, and Dobro slide guitar during his first year teaching at Smith. The eclectic program will feature several different instrumental styles, tunings, and techniques and will also feature masterworks by John Dowland (1563-1626) and Blind Willie McTell (1903-1959).

Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu