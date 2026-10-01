Jazz Square Celebration Feat. Gregory Groover Jr.

Join us for an evening of music, community, and recognition at Union Church on October 22nd. Doors open at 6:00pm and programing starts at 6:30pm. The event honors the rich history and ongoing cultural legacy of jazz in Boston.

Admission is FREE and open to all ages.

This event is free to attend, but if you are able, we encourage you to make a donation. Your generosity helps ensure that the Boston Jazz Foundation can continue providing free, world-class programming to the Boston community.

The night will feature a performance by New York-born and Boston-bred, emerging saxophonist, composer, and educator Gregory Groover Jr. who has already left an indelible mark in the jazz world, in a short period.

Renowned saxophonist Walter Smith III describes him as a “thematic musician, who's playing very much relates to the song. "He plays with a lot of energy, and he leads with that. The heart is the most important thing – the direction and motion of what he plays is where he really feels.”

Groover’s artistry seamlessly marries genres as he continues to push the boundaries of jazz while honoring its deep legacy. Raised with a devotion for music, Groover’s journey in music began at a young age. His passion for jazz flourished as he honed his craft, eventually earning him a full tuition scholarship to pursue his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Music Performance Studies at Berklee College of Music. Under the guidance of esteemed mentors like Terri Lyne Carrington, John Patitucci, Miguel Zenon, and Dave Liebman, he thrived within the acclaimed Berklee Global Jazz Institute, helmed by the renowned pianist and UNESCO Artist for Peace, Danilo Perez. Groover’s continued dedication to his craft and unwavering commitment to excellence have solidified his position as a prominent figure in the contemporary jazz scene.

As a bandleader, Groover has released two albums (Negro Spiritual Songbook, Vol 1 & 2) and will be making his Criss Cross Records debut in April 2024 with his record, Lovabye. In addition to being a bandleader, Groover is a highly sought-after collaborator having performed in music festivals in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Africa with some of the world’s leading voices in contemporary music.

As an educator, Gregory has served as the co-chair of music at his alma mater, the Boston Arts Academy, and currently serves as the Assistant Chair of Ensemble at the world-renowned Berklee College of Music. Through his teaching, he shares his passion for music with the younger generation, inspiring them to explore their creative potential. His dedication to uplifting the next generation of artists underscores his belief in the transformative power of music.

About Jazz Square

Jazz Square celebrates the historic neighborhood between Mass Ave and Columbus Ave, once home to iconic clubs like the Savoy Café, Hi-Hat Club, Eddie’s Café, and Wally’s Café Jazz Club. Supported by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, Jazz Square brings together concerts, walking tours, and community events to honor Boston’s storied past and keep its cultural spirit alive.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Jazz Square is made possible with support from the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and by collaborators: Boston Jazz Foundation, Claremont Neighborhood Association, The Reckonings Project and Union Church.