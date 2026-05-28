From A Boy Named Sue to Ring of Fire to Rusty Cage, Johnny Folsom 4 is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Man in Black. While nobody really sounds like Johnny Cash, nobody sounds more like Johnny Cash than Johnny Folsom 4.

Lead singer David Burney’s lilting southern baritone delivers Cash’s classic songs so well you may well wonder from time to time if Johnny himself is in the building.

David Gresham fills the shoes of Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks, while Randy Benefield (drums) and Steve Grothmann (bass) provide that hallmark, train-like rhythm the whole world knows and loves.

