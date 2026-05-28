Johnny Folsom 4
Johnny Folsom 4
From A Boy Named Sue to Ring of Fire to Rusty Cage, Johnny Folsom 4 is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Man in Black. While nobody really sounds like Johnny Cash, nobody sounds more like Johnny Cash than Johnny Folsom 4.
Lead singer David Burney’s lilting southern baritone delivers Cash’s classic songs so well you may well wonder from time to time if Johnny himself is in the building.
David Gresham fills the shoes of Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks, while Randy Benefield (drums) and Steve Grothmann (bass) provide that hallmark, train-like rhythm the whole world knows and loves.
Claremont Opera House
$30-$35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Claremont Opera House
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House SquareClaremont, New Hampshire 03473
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org