Josh Simpson Glass Studio Sale & Live Glassblowing Demos

October 24 & 25 / 10:00 am - 4:00 pm both days

Join world-renowned glassblower Josh Simpson in his Western Mass studio for two full days of live glassblowing demonstrations and an incredible selection of glass for sale at deeply discounted prices. Chat with Josh, enter a raffle to win a free piece of Josh's iconic glass art and enjoy the scenic studio view in all its autumn glory!

All attendees will receive a coupon for use at Simpson's downtown Shelburne Falls showroom, Salmon Falls Gallery, located just a few miles from the studio. If you've never visited the

gallery, this is a perfect opportunity! In addition to a beautiful array of Simpson Glass, the gallery features the work of 90+ independent artists from Western Mass and beyond.

Event is free! No registration required. Free parking, free entry, wheelchair accessible.