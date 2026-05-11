June 5 First Fridays Artswalk

The First Fridays Artswalk in downtown Pittsfield continues its 5-month season (May through September) on Friday, June 5 from 5 to 8 pm as part of the City of Pittsfield’s First Fridays at Five.

Participating venues on Friday, June 5 include Clock Tower Artists, Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, Pittsfield’s City Hall, Roots and Dreams and Mustard Seeds, Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef.

Download the Downtown Pittsfield App in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on your cell phone. Direct link: https://downtownpittsfield.stqry.app/list/61485

First Fridays Artswalk and “Art in the Park” are supported in part by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council, and a grant from the Pittsfield Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

First Fridays Artswalk and “Art in the Park” are also supported in part by The Feigenbaum Foundation.

Check out all of the June 5 First Fridays at Five events at lovepittsfield.com/first-fridays.

Event Highlights (South to North):

Artists at the Clock Tower, 75 South Church Street, Third Floor

Charles Baum, Karen Carmean, Deborah H Carter, Lucie Castaldo, Joan Palano Ciolfi, Randy Foulds, Marion Grant, Caroline Kelley, Mollie Kellogg, Eric Korenman, Bruce Laird, Lisa Loustaunau, Mark Mellinger, Linda Petrocine, Sally Tiska Rice, Ilene Richard, Audrey Shachnow, Stanley Singer, Ariel Smith, Sharon Walthew, Stefanie Weber, and Carmel Wilson.

Open Studios: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Solarium Plant Shop, 46 West Street

"What Lies Beneath"

Melissa Matsuki Lillie and Lucie Castaldo

Reception: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Roots and Dreams and Mustard Seeds, 119 Fenn Street

Cosmic CoArt Cooperative

Rochely DeJesus Melendez, Ashley Sposato, Matt Brinton, Nicole Fecteau

Artist Reception: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Pittsfield’s City Hall, 70 Allen Street

“How Shall We Live? - Berkshire Youth Artists Explore Their Relationship with the Earth in the Time of Climate Change”

Reception: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue

2026 OLLI Art Exhibition

A showcase of work by 39 members of OLLI at BCC in a range of media

Reception: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Palace Park, 122 North Street

“Art in the Park”

Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Sanctum Gallery, 148 North Street

Richard Way and Ed Moran

Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Soda Chef, 161 North Street

Nicole March Art

Window Display

Hotel on North, 297 North Street

“Tree of Life Series”

Acrylic paintings by Mary Davidson

Reception: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Indie Readery and Records, 314 North Street

Collage and painting on unconventional surfaces

Brent Ridge

On View: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., 437 North Street

Berkshire Art Center (BAC) Summer Faculty Artist Show

Artists: Thad Kubis, Jody King Camarra, Thomas Libetti, Kim Waterman, Jill McLean, and Laura Thompson

On View: Friday, June 5, 5 to 8 pm

