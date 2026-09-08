Kane Hodder Live “Friday the 13th Part VII” Screening and Q&A.
Kane Hodder Live “Friday the 13th Part VII” Screening and Q&A.
Join Nightmare Screenings for the perfect event for the season! See Jason on the big screen in the horror classic Friday the 13th Part 7. Followed by a live hosted Q&A and conversation with horror legend, Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees in Part 7,8,9 X), sharing behind-the-scenes stories and taking your questions.
Gather with fellow fans for a full night of horror-themed fun, including a photo ops, trivia,
giveaways, exclusive event merch, meet and greet opportunities, specialty drinks and more!
Tickets are limited!
All Tickets Includes:
Screening of Friday the 13th Part 7
Live hosted conversation and Q&A with Kane Hodder
Trivia and giveaways
Specialty themed drinks for purchase (cocktail or mocktail)
Photo Ops
Exclusive merch available for purchase
Preferred Tickets Includes:
Preferred Seating
Screening of Friday the 13th Part 7
Live hosted conversation and Q&A with Kane Hodder
Trivia and giveaways
Specialty themed drinks for purchase (cocktail or mocktail)
Photo Ops
Exclusive merch available for purchase
VIP Experience Includes:
Early access to the event
Premium reserved seating
Exclusive meet and greet with Kane Hodder
Photo op with Kane
Custom event VIP lanyard
Limited-edition enamel pin
Exclusive autographed event poster
Entry into the Nightmare Raffle