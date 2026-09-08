Kane Hodder Live “Friday the 13th Part VII” Screening and Q&A.

Join Nightmare Screenings for the perfect event for the season! See Jason on the big screen in the horror classic Friday the 13th Part 7. Followed by a live hosted Q&A and conversation with horror legend, Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees in Part 7,8,9 X), sharing behind-the-scenes stories and taking your questions.

Gather with fellow fans for a full night of horror-themed fun, including a photo ops, trivia,

giveaways, exclusive event merch, meet and greet opportunities, specialty drinks and more!

Tickets are limited!

All Tickets Includes:

Screening of Friday the 13th Part 7

Live hosted conversation and Q&A with Kane Hodder

Trivia and giveaways

Specialty themed drinks for purchase (cocktail or mocktail)

Photo Ops

Exclusive merch available for purchase

Preferred Tickets Includes:

Preferred Seating

Screening of Friday the 13th Part 7

Live hosted conversation and Q&A with Kane Hodder

Trivia and giveaways

Specialty themed drinks for purchase (cocktail or mocktail)

Photo Ops

Exclusive merch available for purchase

VIP Experience Includes:

Early access to the event

Premium reserved seating

Exclusive meet and greet with Kane Hodder

Photo op with Kane

Custom event VIP lanyard

Limited-edition enamel pin

Exclusive autographed event poster

Entry into the Nightmare Raffle